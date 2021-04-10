Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
April 10 2021 9:41pm
01:59

Save-On-Foods apologizes after pharmacy administered expired vaccines

Save-On-Foods has apologized after 10 customers at one of its Burnaby locations were given expired doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Julia Foy reports.

