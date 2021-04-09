Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
April 9 2021 6:09am
05:17

Jenny Kierstead discusses Nova Scotia shooting memorial run

Jenny Kierstead, the sister Lisa McCully who died in last year’s Nova Scotia mass shooting, discusses a memorial run that will be held on the shooting’s anniversary.

