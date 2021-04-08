Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
April 8 2021 9:34pm
02:45

Consumer Matters: What to do about growing consumer debt

Global’s Consumer Matters reporter Anne Drewa has some advice on how to curb consumer debt, as new statistics show a five-year-high in British Columbians close to insolvency.

