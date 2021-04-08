Menu

News
April 8 2021 7:05pm
02:00

Essential workers call for vaccine prioritization changes

As COVID-19 variants rise from coast-to-coast, some are saying the province needs to move essential and critical service workers higher in the vaccine priority list. Marney Blunt reports.

