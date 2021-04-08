The Morning Show April 8 2021 10:31am 02:37 Hometown Heroes: ‘Sakeenah Homes’ organization helps women and children find safety Sakeenah Homes CEO, Zena Chaudhry, tells us how her organization works to help women and children escape abuse, poverty and homelessness in Canada. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7745491/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7745491/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?