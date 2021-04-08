Global News Morning BC April 8 2021 10:08am 04:38 Curbing the spread of COVID-19 variants Experts predict B.1.1.7 will become the dominant variant strain in B.C. within a month. UBC Medical Geographer Tom Koch discusses whether B.C. is on the right path to curb the spread. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7745486/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7745486/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?