Global News Morning BC
April 8 2021 10:08am
04:38

Curbing the spread of COVID-19 variants

Experts predict B.1.1.7 will become the dominant variant strain in B.C. within a month. UBC Medical Geographer Tom Koch discusses whether B.C. is on the right path to curb the spread.

