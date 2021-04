Saskatoon-Grasswood MP Kevin Waugh introduced ‘Bill C-218 —The Safe and Regulated Sports Betting Act’ a year ago. It has the support of the NHL and CFL. Since then, the bill has progressed a legislative step after passing a unanimous vote. Waugh joined Gord Steinke to talk about how the passing of the bill would re-engage fans and attract news ones after the devastation of the pandemic.