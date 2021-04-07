Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
April 7 2021 9:56am
Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce reacts to budget details

The Saskatoon Chamber says the provincial budget should be a boost for small and medium size businesses – but CEO Jason Aebig tells Global News Morning he’s concerned about the growing deficit.

