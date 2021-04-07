Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Halifax
April 7 2021 7:39am
05:48

Local bike shop owner talks about the state of the bicycle boom

We check in with Andrew Feenstra from Cyclesmith to give us an update on the state of the bicycle boom and its impact on local bike shops.

Advertisement

Video Home