Global News Morning Halifax
April 7 2021 6:42am
06:31

Atlantic Canada’s First Gondola

Cape Smokey, in Ingonish Beach, NS, will soon be home to Atlantic Canada’s first-ever gondola, offering breathtaking views of the Highlands.

