Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
April 6 2021 9:09pm
01:45

Keith Baldrey on increasing number of younger COVID-19 victims

Global’s Keith Baldrey on the surge in active COVID-19 cases in B.C., and the increasing numbers of younger people in hospital and intensive care.

Advertisement

Video Home