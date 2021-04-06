Menu

News
April 6 2021 7:21pm
01:52

NDP says new Alberta curriculum will be tossed if elected in 2023

Alberta’s Opposition NDP is pledging to undo the curriculum changes proposed by Jason Kenney’s UCP government, if elected in 2023. Quinn Campbell reports.

