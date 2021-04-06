Menu

The Morning Show
April 6 2021 10:43am
04:20

Author Marissa Stapley talks about her new book ‘Lucky’

Canadian author Marissa Stapley talks about her new book, ‘Lucky,’ which tells the story of a scam artist in the midst of pulling off her biggest heist when things take a turn.

