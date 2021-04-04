bc coronavirus April 4 2021 2:18pm 02:13 Vancouver restaurant continues to defy COVID-19 health order A Vancouver restaurateur who vowed to defy a provincial ban on indoor dining now says he’ll comply, while a second stayed open despite an order to shut its doors. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7738147/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7738147/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?