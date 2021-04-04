Menu

bc coronavirus
April 4 2021 2:18pm
Vancouver restaurant continues to defy COVID-19 health order

A Vancouver restaurateur who vowed to defy a provincial ban on indoor dining now says he’ll comply, while a second stayed open despite an order to shut its doors.

