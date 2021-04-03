Menu

Global News Morning BC
April 3 2021 2:00pm
04:26

The retired math teacher, turned musician

An award-winning retired math teacher has launched a new career; as a musician. Lorraine Baron tells us about how she has now become the recipient of a German hip-hop award.

