Global News Hour at 6 BC
April 2 2021 9:38pm
02:14

Vancouver restaurant owner defies COVID-19 orders

The owner of Gusto restaurant in Vancouver vowed to remain open for indoor dining, despite a provincial order banning the practice, meant to stop a spike in COVID-19 cases. Paul Johnson reports.

