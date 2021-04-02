Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
April 2 2021 9:36pm
01:52

Families of Langley Lodge angry with delay in visitations

Families of residents at the Langley Lodge are angry that their visitations are still on hold, despite restrictions being eased on April 1st. Nadia Stewart reports.

