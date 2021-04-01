Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
April 1 2021 10:47am
04:53

Health officials call on Premier to keep schools open in the wake of another lockdown

Primary care physician Dr. Alanna Golden is calling on the provincial government to keep schools open for in-person learning in a safe way.

