Allegations March 31 2021 7:13pm 09:34 Politicians respond to reports of health and safety issues at Canada Royal Milk plant Ontario Minister of Labour says employees have the right to refuse unsafe work. Politicians respond to explosive reports of safety issues at Kingston baby formula plant <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7732487/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7732487/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?