The Morning Show
March 31 2021 10:59am
03:42

Georges St. Pierre on his role in ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’

Former MMA champion Georges St. Pierre talks about the latest Marvel Universe series, ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,’ and what it was like playing the role of the villain.

