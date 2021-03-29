Menu

Global News at 6 Winnipeg
March 29 2021 5:18pm
01:51

Snow possible: March 29 Manitoba weather outlook

Today’s warm day may be replaced by snow tomorrow. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan with all the details in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Monday, March 29.

Advertisement

