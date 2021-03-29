Menu

Global News Morning BC
March 29 2021 11:34am
04:58

Tech Talk: Reviewing the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

Tech expert Mike Agerbo reviews Samsung’s newest smartphone, plus he tells us about a new COVID-19 screening device.

