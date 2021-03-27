Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
March 27 2021 8:31pm
01:52

Alberta announces $6M program to increase number of doctors in rural communities

The province is investing $6 million for medical students to work in rural Alberta. As Nicole Stillger explains, the money comes with conditions.

