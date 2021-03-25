Menu

Global News at 6 Winnipeg
March 25 2021 3:58pm
01:41

Early morning snow: March 25 Manitoba weather outlook

A chance of early morning snow as a system moves into the province. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Thursday, March 25.

