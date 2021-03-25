Global News Morning Toronto March 25 2021 10:42am 03:27 Ontario finance minister breaks down second pandemic budget Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy breaks down the province’s second budget of the pandemic with a projected deficit of $33.1 Billion. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7718635/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7718635/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?