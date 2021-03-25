Global News Morning Montreal March 25 2021 8:27am 04:32 Return to class for high school students As high school students return to the classroom, Dr. Matthew Oughton joins Global’s Laura Casella to share his perspective on the government’s response to a possible third wave. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7718333/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7718333/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?