Canada
March 23 2021 5:16pm
01:50

COVID-19: Saskatchewan introduces new restrictions, travel advisory for Regina

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced Tuesday that new health restrictions are being put in place in Regina, along with a travel advisory, because of rising COVID-19 cases. The restrictions include a ban on gatherings with people outside the household and the closure of several facilities, including galleries, banquet and community halls, museums and libraries. Bars and restaurants will be closed for in-person dining.

