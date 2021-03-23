The Morning Show March 23 2021 10:56am 04:58 ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ returns for season 2 ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ chief stew Daisy Kelliher joined The Morning Show to talk about the hit TV reality series and the drama that unfolds on the high seas. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7713540/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7713540/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?