Global News Hour at 6 BC March 22 2021 10:15pm 02:04 SPCA caring for 119 dogs surrendered in Fort Nelson We're learning more about the monumental effort to care for 119 dogs that were surrendered by the owner in Fort Nelson. Kylie Stanton has the details. 'He thought he had 20 to 30 dogs': the story behind 119 dogs being surrendered to BC SPCA