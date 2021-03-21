Menu

Global News Morning BC
March 21 2021 1:46pm
04:19

New online series sharing positive messages

Harrison Houde, producer and director of ‘Stories of Kindness’, explains how the new show is focused on positive conversations between kids and celebrity guests.

