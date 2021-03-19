Menu

Global News Morning BC
March 19 2021 10:56am
03:05

As the COVID-19 pandemic drags on there is an urgent need for mental health support

Stacy Ashton of the Crisis Centre BC talks about the urgent need for crisis services as more British Columbians deal with the mental health effects of the pandemic.

