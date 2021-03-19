Global News Morning BC March 19 2021 10:56am 03:05 As the COVID-19 pandemic drags on there is an urgent need for mental health support Stacy Ashton of the Crisis Centre BC talks about the urgent need for crisis services as more British Columbians deal with the mental health effects of the pandemic. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7706890/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7706890/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?