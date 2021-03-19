Menu

Anti-Asian Racism In Canada
March 19 2021 11:33am
03:43

Understanding Anti-Asian Racism in Canada

Jié Yang from the Asian Heritage Society of Manitoba discusses increasing anti-Asian racism in Canada since the start of the pandemic, and his concerns violence seen in the US could spill over the border.

