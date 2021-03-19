Anti-Asian Racism In Canada March 19 2021 11:33am 03:43 Understanding Anti-Asian Racism in Canada Jié Yang from the Asian Heritage Society of Manitoba discusses increasing anti-Asian racism in Canada since the start of the pandemic, and his concerns violence seen in the US could spill over the border. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7706888/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7706888/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?