Tori Stafford killer Michael Rafferty alleged to have extorted own mother while in medium security prison

Michael Rafferty, the convicted killer of 8-year-old Tori Stafford, has been transferred from a maximum security prison to a medium security prison in Quebec. A relative of Rafferty has stepped up to help Stafford’s father Rodney get the convicted killer back into a maximum security prison. The relative alleges that while in the medium security prison, Rafferty extorted money from his mother, some of which was being sent to spouses of fellow inmates. Mark Carcasole has more.