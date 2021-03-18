Menu

Global News Morning BC
March 18 2021 10:38am
03:13

Iran blames ‘human error’ for downing of Ukraine plane

The families of the Canadian victims of Flight PS752 say Iran’s final report into the tragedy raises more questions than answers.

