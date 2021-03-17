Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
March 17 2021 9:12pm
01:55

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney calls on oil industry to catch up on tax bills

Premier Jason Kenney says it is time for oil and gas companies across Alberta to start settling up their overdue bills. Tom Vernon reports.

