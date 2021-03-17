Menu

Alcohol
March 17 2021 5:55pm
02:23

‘Prepare for next year’: Horgan on celebrating St Patrick’s Day safely during the pandemic

Global BC reporter Richard Zussman asks Premier John Horgan how British Columbians should celebrate the traditional Irish holiday and how the loss of business will impact the hospitality industry. Horgan, who is of Irish descent, shares a message of cheer and says he is finding different ways to mark the occasion. Horgan said drinking establishments in B.C. will close at 8 p.m., and British Columbians should look forward to next year.

