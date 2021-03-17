Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
March 17 2021 11:26am
03:58

Update on campus at the University of Saskatchewan

From Merlis Belsher Place becoming a mass immunization site to hope for a return to an open campus by next year, USask President Peter Stoicheff joins Global News Morning with the latest on campus.

