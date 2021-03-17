Menu

Health
March 17 2021 10:04am
04:39

The Kidney Foundation Lucky Lotto

Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans chats with Armando Versace from the Manitoba Branch of The Kidney Foundation to learn more about Kidney Health Month and how it’s being marked this year.

