Global News at Noon Toronto
March 16 2021 11:31am
Verdict to be delivered in trial of Oshawa man charged with 2 counts of 1st -degree murder

A judge is set to deliver his verdict in the trial of Adam Strong, who is charged with the murder of two teenage girls. Catherine McDonald has more.

