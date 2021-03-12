Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
March 12 2021 9:30pm
02:31

Keith Baldrey on uptick in COVID-19 case, and the outlook for vaccines in the coming week

Global’s Keith Baldrey on the uptick in COVID-19 cases for Friday, and news on how much vaccine will be arriving in B.C. In the coming week.

