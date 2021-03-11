Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
March 11 2021 7:50pm
01:34

UCP introduces bill to cut funding to municipalities

The Alberta government has introduced legislation that will cut the amount of funding municipalities receive from the province over the next several years. Tom Vernon explains.

