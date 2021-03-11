Menu

Global News Morning BC
March 11 2021 10:05am
04:37

Regulatory hurdle puts B.C.’s spot prawn industry at risk

Skipper Otto CEO Sonia Strobel discusses how a government regulation that prevents the freezing of B.C. spot prawns at sea is putting the entire industry in jeopardy.

