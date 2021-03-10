Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Tech
March 10 2021 8:13pm
01:36

Seniors and technology during the pandemic

The pandemic has left many people spending more time indoors and isolated, but it’s also pushed some to embrace technology as a way to connect with loved ones. Amber McGuckin reports.

Advertisement

Video Home