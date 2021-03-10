Global News Morning Saskatoon March 10 2021 12:17pm 02:38 Bats at Living Sky Wildlife Rehabilitation Living Sky Wildlife Rehabilitation is getting ready for spring, but have also been busy rehabbing over 600 bats from Unity, Sask. Mandy Vocke went to check them out and see their progress. Less than a dozen bats from colony in Saskatchewan rink to go back into hibernation <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7688237/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7688237/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?