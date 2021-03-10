Global News Morning Saskatoon March 10 2021 9:44am 04:00 Experience Saskatoon at YXE Smash Therapy If you want to take spring cleaning to an extreme, YXE Smash Therapy has some suggestions. On this week’s Experience Saskatoon Global News Morning checked out what they have in stock to destroy. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7687864/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7687864/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?