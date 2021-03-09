Menu

News
March 9 2021 8:05pm
Penticton social housing operators say data reveals gap in supports for those with complex care needs

As debates rages in Penticton over how best to support those experiencing homelessness, the city’s social housing operators are speaking out.

The Ask Wellness Society and the Penticton and District Society for Community Living admit there is a gap in support for people with complex care needs.

As Shelby Thom reports, they’re calling for an overhaul of the housing model to make health care more of a priority.

