Global News Morning BC
March 6 2021 2:43pm
03:33

B.C. man launches campaign to join space voyage to the moon

A Japanese billionaire is seeking 8 people for a space voyage to the moon. Brett Andersen, from B.C., has launched a social media campaign in a bid to become one of the lucky participants.

