Global News Hour at 6 BC
March 5 2021 9:14pm
01:48

Health Canada approves Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Global’s Keith Baldrey has more on how Health Canada’s approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will impact B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan.

