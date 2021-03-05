“The scams are extremely sophisticated,” the Better Business Bureau releases its top scams of 2020, many fueled by pandemic
The Better Business Bureau has released its top scams from 2020 and it appears fraudsters used the pandemic to take advantage of their victims. Here in the Okanagan, pet scams were quite prevalent as many people locked up in their homes sought the comfort of animals. As Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, it serves as another reminder to always do your research before handing over cash.