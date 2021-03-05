Menu

March 5 2021 11:02am
‘The Hardy Boys’ reimagined as a new Canadian TV show

Here’s a behind-the-scenes look of the brand new ‘The Hardy Boys’ series. The show features an all-Canadian cast and follows the story of two teenage detective brothers, similar to the book.

